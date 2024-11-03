Songs By Tate McRae, Charli XCX Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Lady Gaga, Gracie Abrams Top 20

Tate McRae’s “it’s ok I’m ok” and Charli XCX’s “Apple” continue their pop radio climbs this week, with each song officially earning a Top 15 position on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. Lady Gaga’s “Disease” and Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Played 6,953 times during the October 27-November 2 tracking period (+424), “it’s ok I’m ok” jumps three places to #13.

Up two spots, “Apple” earns #15 with 5,767 spins (+516).

Credited with 3,705 spins (+1,584), “Disease” jumps eight places to #19. The week-over-week spin increase of 1,584 represents the pop format’s largest airplay gain for the tracking period.

Spun 3,316 times during the tracking week (+467), “Close To You” ascends two levels to #20.