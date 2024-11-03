in Music News

Songs By Tate McRae, Charli XCX Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Lady Gaga, Gracie Abrams Top 20

“it’s ok I’m ok,” “Apple,” “Disease,” and “Close To You” reach new peaks on the pop chart.

Tate McRae - It's ok I'm ok video screenshot | RCA

Tate McRae’s “it’s ok I’m ok” and Charli XCX’s “Apple” continue their pop radio climbs this week, with each song officially earning a Top 15 position on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. Lady Gaga’s “Disease” and Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Played 6,953 times during the October 27-November 2 tracking period (+424), “it’s ok I’m ok” jumps three places to #13.

Up two spots, “Apple” earns #15 with 5,767 spins (+516).

Credited with 3,705 spins (+1,584), “Disease” jumps eight places to #19. The week-over-week spin increase of 1,584 represents the pop format’s largest airplay gain for the tracking period.

Spun 3,316 times during the tracking week (+467), “Close To You” ascends two levels to #20.

applecharli xcxclose to youdiseasegracie abramsit's ok I'm okLady Gagatate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ethan Slater Praises Ariana Grande’s “Wicked” Performance: “She’s A Comedy Genius”

Songs By Rosé & Bruno Mars, MGK & Jelly Roll, Katy Perry & Doechii Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; David Guetta, Alphaville, Ava Max Top 30