Bill Burr, Mk.gee, Charli XCX Confirmed For Upcoming “Saturday Night Live” Lineups

They will appear on the November 9 and 16 episodes.

NBC has booked Bill Burr for the post-election edition of “Saturday Night Live.”

The immensely popular comedian will return as host for the November 9 installment, with acclaimed musician Mk.gee taking the stage as musical guest.

The Burr-Mk.gee lineup was one of two NBC reveals on Thursday. The network also announced that Charli XCX will appear as both host and musical guest on November 16.

As previously reported, “SNL” returns this coming Saturday with host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan. The show is currently celebrating its milestone 50th season.

