David Guetta, Alesso & Madison Love’s “Never Going Home Tonight” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Last week, Alesso reached #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart with his Nate Smith collaboration “I Like It.”

This week, he claims #1 with a different collaboration.

“Never Going Home Tonight,” his release with David Guetta and Madison Love, rises two places to the top spot. The song received ~617 spins during the October 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 77.

Two Friends & Alexander Stewart’s “Wrong Way” holds at #2 this week, while Tiesto & Alana Springsteen’s “Hot Honey” climbs two places to #3.

“I Like It” drops to #4, and Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” soars six places to #5.