Kane Brown and Marshmello’s “Miles On It” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

A multi-format release, Kane Brown and Marshmello’s “Miles On It” officially earns #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Miles On It” seizes the throne from Justin Moore’s “This Is My Dirt.”
The collaboration, which earns #1 on the basis of chart points, also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 20-26 tracking period. It received ~9,742 spins (+1,362) and ~40.37 million audience impressions.
Also issued to mainstream radio, “Miles On It” notably reached the Top 15 on the pop chart earlier this year.
