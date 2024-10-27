21 Savage & Summer Walker’s “Prove It” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

21 Savage & Summer Walker’s “prove it” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “prove it” earns #1 thanks to the ~6,244 spins it received during the October 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,082 spins.

A two-place rise concurrently brings Kendrick Lamar’s enduring “Not Like Us” up to #2.

GloRilla’s “TGIF” drops two levels to #3, as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi (featuring Yuki Chiba)” slides a spot to #4.

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” spends another week in the rhythmic chart’s #5 position.