Sarah Countiss Stuns For Krissy King At LA Fashion Week, Solidifies Herself As Swim Fashion Force

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Sarah Countiss backstage at Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)
Of the numerous rising stars who made waves during the recent LA Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau, none made a bigger impact than Sarah Countiss.
The model, who has been a consistent standout on swim fashion runways in recent years, captivated on the runway for Krissy King Swim this past Saturday.
Rocking a pink bikini with wings, Sarah Countiss looked beautiful — and demonstrated an undeniably commanding presence. The memorable runway moment should only accelerate her already fast-paced ascent into modeling stardom.
Photos of Sarah Countiss’ time on the runway and in the backstage area follow, courtesy of The Bureau and Digi Ink.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…