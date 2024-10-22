in Runway

Sarah Countiss Stuns For Krissy King At LA Fashion Week, Solidifies Herself As Swim Fashion Force

The rising star model shines on yet another runway.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Sarah Countiss backstage at Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)

Of the numerous rising stars who made waves during the recent LA Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau, none made a bigger impact than Sarah Countiss.

The model, who has been a consistent standout on swim fashion runways in recent years, captivated on the runway for Krissy King Swim this past Saturday.

Rocking a pink bikini with wings, Sarah Countiss looked beautiful — and demonstrated an undeniably commanding presence. The memorable runway moment should only accelerate her already fast-paced ascent into modeling stardom.

Photos of Sarah Countiss’ time on the runway and in the backstage area follow, courtesy of The Bureau and Digi Ink.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Sarah Countiss wearing Krissy King, Swim during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Sarah Countiss wearing Krissy King, Swim during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Sarah Countiss wearing Krissy King, Swim during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Sarah Countiss wearing Krissy King, Swim during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Sarah Countiss wearing Krissy King, Swim during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Models backstage at Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Sarah Countiss backstage at Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by The Bureau at Union Station on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Bureau)

