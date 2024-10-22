Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

As it continues to top the Spotify streaming chart, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ buzzy “APT.” is taking flight at pop radio. The instant smash collaboration earns first place on this week’s Mediabase add board for the format.

“APT.” landed at 65 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 49 stations, David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” takes second place on the add board. The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” follows in third place with 29 pickups, while an add count of 23 slots Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” in fourth.

Each added by 18 stations, Akon’s “Beautiful Day” and Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” (15 adds, 7th-most), LISA’s “Moonlight Floor” (13 adds, 8th-most), Charli XCX’s “Apple” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).