in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“APT.” receives a warm welcome at the pop format.

Bruno Mars and Rosé in APT. | Video Screenshot | Atlantic

As it continues to top the Spotify streaming chart, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ buzzy “APT.” is taking flight at pop radio. The instant smash collaboration earns first place on this week’s Mediabase add board for the format.

“APT.” landed at 65 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 49 stations, David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” takes second place on the add board. The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” follows in third place with 29 pickups, while an add count of 23 slots Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” in fourth.

Each added by 18 stations, Akon’s “Beautiful Day” and Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” (15 adds, 7th-most), LISA’s “Moonlight Floor” (13 adds, 8th-most), Charli XCX’s “Apple” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).

addison raeakonalphavilleapt.ava maxblackpinkBruno Marscharli xcxdavid guettagracie abramslisamorgan wallenplayboi cartirosesabrina carpenterthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sarah Countiss Stuns For Krissy King At LA Fashion Week, Solidifies Herself As Swim Fashion Force

Olivia Rodrigo Confirmed For Interview On October 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”