Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Joining “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” In Region

Sabrina Carpenter claims 30% of the real estate in the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

As her former chart-toppers “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” hold at #2 and #3, respectively, the artist secures a new Top 10 occupant in the form of “Taste.”

Up two places from last week’s position, “Taste” earns #10 on the chart. The song received 9,230 spins during the October 13-19 tracking period, besting the prior mark by 1,033 plays.

Carpenter also has a fourth song making its way up the chart; her “Bed Chem” is the top airplay gainer outside the Top 25.