in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Joining “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” In Region

Sabrina Carpenter is currently the biggest force at pop radio.

Sabrina Carpenter - Taste video screenshot | Island

Sabrina Carpenter claims 30% of the real estate in the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

As her former chart-toppers “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” hold at #2 and #3, respectively, the artist secures a new Top 10 occupant in the form of “Taste.”

Up two places from last week’s position, “Taste” earns #10 on the chart. The song received 9,230 spins during the October 13-19 tracking period, besting the prior mark by 1,033 plays.

Carpenter also has a fourth song making its way up the chart; her “Bed Chem” is the top airplay gainer outside the Top 25.

sabrina carpentertaste

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Posts Huge Day Two Gain, Rising To #2 On Global Spotify Chart, #5 On US Listing

Alesso & Nate Smith’s “I Like It” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio