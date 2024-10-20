Alesso & Nate Smith’s “I Like It” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

One high-profile collaboration replaces another atop the Mediabase dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, Alesso & Nate Smiths’ “I Like It” takes over the #1 spot from Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Free.”

“I Like It” received ~638 spins during the October 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 124.

Two Friends & Alexander Stewart’s “Wrong Way” moves up one level to the runner-up spot, while David Guetta & the aforementioned Alesso’s “Never Going Home Tonight” improves two spots to #3.

“Free” drops to #4, and Tiesto & Alana Springsteen’s “Hot Honey” ascends three spaces to #5.