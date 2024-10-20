Justin Moore’s “This Is My Dirt” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Up three places from last week’s position, Justin Moore’s “This Is My Dirt” earns #1 on the latest Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Along with leading in chart points, the single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the October 13-19 tracking period. It meanwhile ranks fourth in audience impressions.

Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” holds at #2 on the chart, while Kane Brown & Marshmello’s “Miles On It” stays in the #3 position. Post Malone’s “Pour Me A Drink (featuring Blake Shelton),” last week’s leader, drops to #4.

Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” again closes out the Top 5 at #5.