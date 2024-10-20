GloRilla’s “TGIF” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Spends 5th Week Atop Urban Chart

The radio hit that is GloRilla’s “TGIF” claims #1 on two formats this week, rising three spots to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart while enjoying a fifth total week atop the Mediabase urban listing.

— “TGIF” received ~5,330 rhythmic spins during the October 13-19 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 470.

Up three places, 21 Savage’s “prove it” moves into #2 on the rhythmic chart. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi (featuring Yuki Chiba)” drops two spots to #3, as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” (#4, -1) and Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” (#5, -3) complete the Top 5.

— GloRilla’s song meanwhile holds at #1 on the urban listing courtesy of its ~7,029 plays (+76).

“Kehlani” stays at #2, while “prove it” spends another week at #3 on the urban chart. Bossman Dlow’s “Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)” rises two levels to #4, and “Not Like Us” drops a spot to #5.