One Direction’s “Night Changes” Makes Spotify Top 10, Other Songs Also Chart As Fans Honor Liam Payne

Liam Payne tragically passed away in Argentina Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the music and overall entertainment industries. As fans celebrate the artist’s life, they are revisiting the hit songs he made as part of One Direction.

One Direction’s “Night Changes,” notably, rises to #6 on the daily Global Spotify chart. The song received 4,653,661 streams on Thursday, October 17.

Other One Direction songs have also re-entered the chart: “Story Of My Life” (#11), “What Makes You Beautiful” (#29), “Perfect” (#33), “Steal My Girl” (#51), “You & I” (#87), “Drag Me Down” (#103), “18” (#122), “Best Song Ever” (#129), and “Right Now” (#178).

Although it is just shy of the global chart, Payne’s solo debut “Strip That Down (featuring Quavo)” is charting in both the UK and the US. His Rita Ora collaboration “For You” is charting on the UK listing.