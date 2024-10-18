“I Love You, I’m Sorry” Enters Top 10 On US Spotify Chart As Gracie Abrams Releases Deluxe “The Secret Of Us”

As Gracie Abrams releases the deluxe edition of her smash hit album “The Secret Of Us,” one of the standard issue’s standout tracks continues to resonate with music fans.

The song just made its first appearance in the Top 10 on US Spotify, ranking as the platform’s #9 song for Wednesday, October 16. “I Love You, I’m Sorry” received 1.083 million US streams on the day in question.

While not quite at a global peak, it continues to fare well worldwide. “I Love You, I’m Sorry” appears at #18 on the global chart with just shy of 3 million daily streams.

The song’s bridge has proven especially resonant, earning viral attention on social platforms and amassing over 3 billion views on TikTok.

Released at midnight, the deluxe album features seven new tracks, including the live Vevo rendition of “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” Co-written with her friend Audrey Hobert, “That’s So True” is receiving release-week attention on streaming platforms.

The full deluxe track list follows:

The Secret of Us Deluxe Tracklist

1.Felt Good About You

2.Risk

3.Blowing Smoke

4.I Love You, I’m Sorry

5.us. (feat. Taylor Swift)

6.Let It Happen

7.Tough Love

8.I Knew It, I Know You

9.Gave You I Gave You I

10.Normal Thing

11.Good Luck Charlie

12.Free Now

13.Close To You

14.Cool

15.That’s So True

16.I Told You Things

17.Packing It Up

18.I Love You, I’m Sorry (Live From Vevo)

19.I Knew It, I Know You (Live From Vevo)

20.Free Now (Live From Vevo)