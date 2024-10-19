in Music News, New Music

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Debuts At #3 On Global Spotify Chart, Scores Substantial Pop Radio Airplay

“APT.” enjoys a massive opening day.

Bruno Mars and Rosé in APT | Video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” made a big opening day splash on Spotify.

Credited with a whopping 6,859,271 worldwide streams, the song earns #3 on the Global Spotify Chart for Friday, October 18. It meanwhile ranks as the top newcomer, trailing only Mars’ Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile” (#1) and Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” (#2).

“APT.” concurrently starts at #11 on the US Spotify chart, courtesy of its 1,178,728 opening-day streams in America.

The collaboration also attracted ample interest at US pop radio, closing Friday with what Mediabase reports as 357 spins. It starts at #45 on the building/real-time Mediabase pop chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the October 12-18 tracking period.

