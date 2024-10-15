LISA’s “Moonlit Floor” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As she prepares to take the stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, LISA can celebrate another big achievement. The artist’s new single “Moonlit Floor” earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Moonlit Floor” landed at 42 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

With 24 adds each, Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi,” Charli XCX’s “Apple,” Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals,” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” all tie for second place.

Akon’s “Beautiful Day” earns sixth on the add board with 18 new pickups, while an add count of 15 positions Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” in seventh.

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” (14 adds, 8th-most), Katy Perry’s “I’M HIS, HE’s MINE (featuring Doechii)” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Katseye’s “Touch” (11 adds, 10th-most) complete the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop add board.