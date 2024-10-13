Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Katy Perry & Doechii’s “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” Top 40

Again powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” soars to the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 6,959 times during the October 6-12 tracking period, “Stargazing” rises three places to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a format-leading 1,314 plays.

— This week’s chart is otherwise fairly devoid of moves; there is no change at #1, only one new addition to the Top 10, and new moves into the Top 20, Top 25, or Top 30.

There is, however, one new Top 40 entry.

Below last week’s chart at #41, Katy Perry’s “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE (featuring Doechii)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The collaboration received 1,467 spins during the tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 713.