in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

The “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” smash stays atop the pop chart.

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER video screenshot | Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” adds another week to its reign as pop radio’s #1 song.

Credited with ~15,524 spins during the October 6-12 tracking period, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” secures a fourth week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. The count falls 317 spins short of last week’s mark but keeps the song at #1.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” spends another week at #2, while her “Please Please Please” stays in the #3 position.

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” holds at #4, and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” keeps the consistency going with another week at #5.

billie eilishbirds of a featherChappell roansabrina carpentershaboozey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Enters Top 10 At Pop, Hot AC Radio; Dasha’s “Austin” Also Makes Hot AC Top 10