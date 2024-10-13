Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” adds another week to its reign as pop radio’s #1 song.
Credited with ~15,524 spins during the October 6-12 tracking period, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” secures a fourth week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. The count falls 317 spins short of last week’s mark but keeps the song at #1.
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” spends another week at #2, while her “Please Please Please” stays in the #3 position.
Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” holds at #4, and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” keeps the consistency going with another week at #5.
