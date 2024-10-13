in Music News

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Enters Top 10 At Pop, Hot AC Radio; Dasha’s “Austin” Also Makes Hot AC Top 10

The collaboration earns a Top 10 position at both formats.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile video screenshot | Interscope

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” continues its big success at mainstream radio, securing Top 10 positions on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary airplay charts.

Played ~9,377 times during the October 6-12 tracking period, “Die With A Smile” ascends three places to a new high of #8 on the listing. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,123.

Said spin increase represents the week’s #2 airplay gain; only Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” added more pop airplay this week.

“Die With A Smile” concurrently rises five places to #7 on the Hot AC chart; it received ~3,879 tracking period plays (+233).

— “Die With A Smile” is the only new addition to the pop Top 10, but it is not the only Top 10 newcomer at Hot AC. Dasha’s “Austin” also joins that region, rising two spots to #9 on the strength of ~3,699 spins (+50).

austinBruno Marsdashadie with a smileLady Gaga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart, 3rd Week Atop Active Rock Listing

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song