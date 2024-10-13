Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Enters Top 10 At Pop, Hot AC Radio; Dasha’s “Austin” Also Makes Hot AC Top 10

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” continues its big success at mainstream radio, securing Top 10 positions on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary airplay charts.

Played ~9,377 times during the October 6-12 tracking period, “Die With A Smile” ascends three places to a new high of #8 on the listing. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,123.

Said spin increase represents the week’s #2 airplay gain; only Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” added more pop airplay this week.

“Die With A Smile” concurrently rises five places to #7 on the Hot AC chart; it received ~3,879 tracking period plays (+233).

— “Die With A Smile” is the only new addition to the pop Top 10, but it is not the only Top 10 newcomer at Hot AC. Dasha’s “Austin” also joins that region, rising two spots to #9 on the strength of ~3,699 spins (+50).