Dove Cameron Goes Without Top In New Instagram Selfie; Post Already Generating Massive Engagement

The picture headlines an extensive gallery from Paris.

Dove Cameron's new Instagram post is scoring near-Internet-breaking engagement (Via @dovecameron)

Dove Cameron’s latest Instagram post finds her waving goodbye to Paris — and hello to massive engagement.

The recording artist and actress shared an extensive gallery from her time in France, and several photos are capturing attention.

The initial slide definitely falls into that category. A mirror selfie, the shot finds Dove looking characteristically stunning while relying only on hair — not a top — for “coverage.”

Dove’s post amassed over 400K likes and 1300 comments in its first twenty minutes. Though perhaps not “internet-breaking,” both numbers are spectacular even for an entertainer who typically enjoys big engagement.

dove cameron

