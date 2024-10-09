Pharrell, Rachel Sennott, Finneas Appear on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a trio of interview guests.

Pharrell and Rachel Sennott each appear on behalf of their new film projects; the former supports “Piece By Piece,” while the latter chats in support of “Saturday Night.”

Finneas also drops by for an interview, in his case promoting his new album “For Cryin’ Out Loud.” Not simply there to talk, Finneas later closes the show with a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT ON NBC. First-look photos from Wednesday’s taping follow: