Pharrell, Rachel Sennott, Finneas Appear on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

All appear for interviews; Finneas also performs.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2035 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Sennott during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a trio of interview guests.

Pharrell and Rachel Sennott each appear on behalf of their new film projects; the former supports “Piece By Piece,” while the latter chats in support of “Saturday Night.”

Finneas also drops by for an interview, in his case promoting his new album “For Cryin’ Out Loud.” Not simply there to talk, Finneas later closes the show with a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT ON NBC. First-look photos from Wednesday’s taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2035 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Finneas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2035 — Pictured: Musical guest Finneas performs on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2035 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Sennott during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2035 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Sennott during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2035 — Pictured: (l-r) Record producer Pharrell Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

