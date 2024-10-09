in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Yuki Chiba’s “Mamushi” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The song will jump to #1 on this week’s listing.

Megan Thee Stallion in Mamushi | Video screenshot

Megan Thee Stallion’s buzzy “Mamushi (featuring Yuki Chiba)” will reach #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The single received 2,412 spins during the first three days of the October 6-12 tracking period. Up a healthy 11% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Mamushi” at #1 on the building/real-time rhythmic chart.

Given its current lead, and the lack of immediate competition from below, it should have no trouble retaining the spot through the close of tracking.

“Mamushi” is also making upward moves at urban radio; it appears at #5 on that format’s building chart, with an 8% week-over-week spin gain.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

