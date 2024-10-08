in TV News

“Nobody Wants This” Cast Members Appear For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Key cast members from the buzzy Netflix series, including Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, appear on Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

“Nobody Wants This,” the #1 show on Netflix, gets a traditional television look Wednesday.

Six cast members from the series — Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, and Sherry Cola — appear on Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The interview focuses on the show, with Bell and Brody reflecting on their characters’ first kiss. Lupe talks about filming while pregnant, and all reveal which of their coworkers sends the most outrageous text messages.

Beyond the show, Tohn touches on her “American Idol” audition. The cast members additionally share their first work experiences — and their dating dealbreakers.

The episode will air during the day on Wednesday; check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos follow:

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3015, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

