Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” Reclaims Pop Radio’s Most Added Honor

“Criminals” tops the add board for a second week.

Meghan Trainor by Lauren Dunn | Press photo courtesy of 2b Entertainment

Two weeks ago, Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” earned the most added honor at pop radio.

It claims the same distinction this week.

The buzzy Meghan Trainor single won support from another 25 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, yielding first place on this week’s add board.

Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi,” a new option for 23 stations, follows as second-most added.

Akon’s “Beautiful Day” follows in third with 18 pickups. With 12 adds each, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and Katy Perry’s “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE (featuring Doechii)” tie for fourth.

Charli XCX’s “Apple” and Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” share sixth place; each won support from another 11 stations.

Kesha’s “Joyride” lands in eighth place with 9 adds; Lawrence’s “Whatcha Want” and Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” share ninth with 8 each.

