Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Enjoys 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Billie Eilish’s megahit “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” continues its run as the biggest song at pop radio.
Played ~15,838 times during the September 29-October 5 tracking period, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” enjoys a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 158 but keeps the release at #1.
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #2, while her “Please Please Please” stays at #3. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” concurrently rises one level to #4.
Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” on the other hand, drops one place to #5.
