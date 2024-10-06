in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Enjoys 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” extends its reign atop the pop radio chart.

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER | Video screenshot | Interscope

Billie Eilish’s megahit “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” continues its run as the biggest song at pop radio.

Played ~15,838 times during the September 29-October 5 tracking period, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” enjoys a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 158 but keeps the release at #1.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #2, while her “Please Please Please” stays at #3. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” concurrently rises one level to #4.

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” on the other hand, drops one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

