Gracie Abrams Delivers Stunning Live Vevo Performance Of Buzzy Hit “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

It may not be an official radio single, but Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry” has been meaningfully connecting with music fans. Currently #24 on US Spotify, the song outranks numerous, heavily hyped radio singles — and with good reason. It is an engaging, relatable song that perfectly showcases Abrams’ uniquely resonant approach to lyrics, melody, and vocal delivery.

Amid the growing buzz, Abrams and Vevo teamed for a powerful live rendition. Released Wednesday as part of the “Extended Play” series, the stunning performance was shot at Valentine Recording Studios in North Hollywood.

“It was such a pleasure working with Gracie again,” says JP Evangelista, SVP Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, “She’s a natural storyteller, and it was amazing to have the opportunity to provide a space for her and her band to perform a series of such personal and intimate songs – many of which were played for the very first time live.”

The performance follows: