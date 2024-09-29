Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” officially joins the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The second radio single from “The Tortured Poets Department” received ~8,159 spins during the September 22-28 tracking period. Up 120 plays from last week’s mark, the count fuels a one-place rise to #10 on the pop chart.

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

The song concurrently rises one place to #7 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.