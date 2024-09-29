in Music News

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

The song rises to #1 at both formats this week.

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani video screenshot | Warner/300

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” completes its ascent to #1 at two major radio formats this week. The song rises three places to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, while climbing two spots to the top of the urban listing.

— “Kehlani” received ~5,517 rhythmic spins during the September 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 839.

Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” climbs one spot to #2 on the rhythmic chart, while Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” drops a level to #3.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi (featuring Yuki Chiba)” elevates one level to #4, and Mustard’s “Parking Lot (featuring Travis Scott)” drops from #1 to #5.

— “Kehlani” meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of ~6,943 at the urban format (+757).

GloRilla’s “TGIF” drops a spot to #2 despite a gain in airplay, while “Not Like Us” slides one level to #3. 21 Savage’s “rove it” rises one place to #4, and Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything (featuring Drake)” ticks down one place to #5.

