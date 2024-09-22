in Music News

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“The Emptiness Machine” reaches #1 in just its third week.

Linkin Park - press photo by James Minchin III, courtesy of Warner Records

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart. The song, notably, is only in its third week on the chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “The Emptiness Machine” received ~2,546 spins during the September 15-21 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 618.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” falls from #1 to #2 this week, as Cage The Elephant’s “Rainbow” slides one level to #3.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” drops one place as well, in its case settling for #4. AWOLNATION’s “Panoramic View” concurrently ascends one level to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

