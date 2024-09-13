Demi Lovato Interview Set For September 16 “E! News Live” Airing

The press tour for Demi Lovato’s new Hulu documentary “Child Star” will include an appearance on E!

According to the network, an interview with Lovato will air during the September 16 edition of the network’s “E! News Live.” As of press time, she is the only celebrity interviewee confirmed for the broadcast.

As first reported by Headline Planet, Demi will also be appearing on the September 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Directed by the vocal powerhouse, “Child Star” makes its Hulu premiere on September 17.