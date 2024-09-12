Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Confirmed For September 19 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The September 19 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature a pair of New York Knicks stars.

NBC confirms that Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart will appear together on that night’s episode. Along with teaming on the Knicks, the two co-host the “Roommates” podcast.

As of press time, they are the only guests announced for the episode. An additional interviewee or musical guest may be confirmed in the coming days.

For now, here is a full look at upcoming “Late Night” listings:

Thursday, September 12: Guests include Kathryn Hahn (Agatha: Darkhold Diaries) and Kevin Smith (The 4:30 Movie). Show #1558.

Friday, September 13: Guests include Dax Shepard (Armchair Expert) and Carrie Coon (His Three Daughters). (OAD 9/4/24)

Monday, September 16: Guests include Don Cheadle (Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist) and Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress). (OAD 9/5/24)

Tuesday, September 17: Guests include Brian Tyree Henry (Transformers One) and Ms. Pat (Hot and Flashy Tour & Ms. Pat Settles). Show #1559.

Wednesday, September 18: Guests include Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris). Show #1560.

Thursday, September 19: Guests include Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart (Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart). Show #1561.