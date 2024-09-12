HBO Picks Up New Comedy Series “The Chair Company” From Tim Robinson Of “I Think You Should Leave”

Tim Robinson, the force behind the beloved “I Think You Should Leave,” has landed a new series at HBO.

The premium cable network has ordered his “The Chair Company” to series. A half-hour comedy, “The Chair Company” features Robinson as star, writer, and executive producer.

“After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy,” says the HBO synopsis.

Other series regulars include Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, and Joseph Tudisco. The pilot also features guest star Lou Diamond Phillips.

Igor Srubshchik and Zach Kanin, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject Industries.