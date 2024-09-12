Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry” Reaches Top 20 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

As her “Close To You” takes flight at pop radio, Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry” continues to emerge as a streaming breakout for the Grammy-nominated artist.

Up five places, the song reached a new peak of #20 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Wednesday, September 11.

The buzzy track received 853,079 plays on Wednesday, marking an increase of more than 40K over the prior day’s mark.

The song concurrently soars ten places to a new peak of #33 on the Global Spotify Chart, courtesy of its 2,514,105 daily worldwide streams.

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” appears on Abrams’ incredibly successful album “The Secret Of Us.” Not simply resonating as an audio track, the song’s memorable music video has garnered fanfare and acclaim.