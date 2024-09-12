in TV News

Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Celebrate MTV Video Music Awards Wins

The artists all had big nights at Wednesday’s ceremony.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was a major night for Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter. All three artists received major honors.

Swift won Best Directing for her Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight,” as well as Best Pop and Artist of the Year. “Fortnight” then won key individual awards, including Best Collaboration, Song of the Summer, and Video of the Year.

“Fortnight” also took home the Best Editing honor.

Carpenter’s “Espresso,” meanwhile, earned the trophy for Song of the Year. She also took the stage to perform a medley of “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and the Song of the Year winner.

Following the event, the artists posed for some photos with their new Moonpeople.

