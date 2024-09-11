in TV News

Taylor Swift Shouts Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce While Accepting VMA For Video Of The Year

Swift won for her Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight.”

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Taylor Swift accepts the the Video of the Year award (Presented by Burger King) for "Fortnight" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

In a familiar situation for an awards show, this year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony ended with Taylor Swift accepting a major honor.

Swift and Post Malone won the Video of the Year Moonperson for their collaboration “Fortnight.” In addition to thanking the team behind the video, as well as her fans, Swift made particular waves by shouting out her boyfriend Travis Kielce.

Swift reflected on filming the video, when she could hear Kelce cheering from across the studio.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot,” said Swift.

“Fortnight” becomes Swift’s third consecutive and fifth total Video of the Year winner. She previously secured the honor for “Bad Blood,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “All Too Well (The Short Film),” and “Anti-Hero.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

