Taylor Swift Shouts Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce While Accepting VMA For Video Of The Year

In a familiar situation for an awards show, this year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony ended with Taylor Swift accepting a major honor.

Swift and Post Malone won the Video of the Year Moonperson for their collaboration “Fortnight.” In addition to thanking the team behind the video, as well as her fans, Swift made particular waves by shouting out her boyfriend Travis Kielce.

Swift reflected on filming the video, when she could hear Kelce cheering from across the studio.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot,” said Swift.

“Fortnight” becomes Swift’s third consecutive and fifth total Video of the Year winner. She previously secured the honor for “Bad Blood,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “All Too Well (The Short Film),” and “Anti-Hero.”