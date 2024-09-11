Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter Connect In Press Room After Winning MTV Video Music Awards

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Katy Perry and Sabrina Carpenter pose in the press room the during 2024 MTV Video Music Awards the at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV)
While awarding the Video Vanguard honor, the MTV Video Music Awards highlighted Katy Perry’s discography of infectiously catchy, occasionally flirty hits.
Those descriptors can also apply to Sabrina Carpenter’s string of smashes like “Espresso” and “Taste.”
Fittingly, both connected in the press room at Wednesday’s show. The two conversed while Katy was celebrating her Vanguard Moonperson, and Carpenter was showing off her new trophy for Song of the Year.
Media photos chronicled the exciting moment, and MTV shared those during Wednesday’s broadcast:
