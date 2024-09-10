Anitta Rehearses Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Famously electric on stage, Anitta will deliver one of many highly anticipated performances at Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Ahead of the big moment, the artist took the stage at an official rehearsal session.

The rehearsal took place Monday, with Anitta preparing what looks to be a characteristically impressive performance at the UBS Arena. She also spent some today with other notables, posing for pictures with Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Tiago PZK.

Following the rehearsals, MTV shared official photos with the media: