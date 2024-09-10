Anitta Rehearses Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards Performance

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Anitta rehearses for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 09, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
Famously electric on stage, Anitta will deliver one of many highly anticipated performances at Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.
Ahead of the big moment, the artist took the stage at an official rehearsal session.
The rehearsal took place Monday, with Anitta preparing what looks to be a characteristically impressive performance at the UBS Arena. She also spent some today with other notables, posing for pictures with Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Tiago PZK.
Following the rehearsals, MTV shared official photos with the media:
