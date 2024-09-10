in TV News

Anitta Rehearses Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards Performance

The Brazilian sensation will take the stage Wednesday.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Anitta rehearses for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 09, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Famously electric on stage, Anitta will deliver one of many highly anticipated performances at Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Ahead of the big moment, the artist took the stage at an official rehearsal session.

The rehearsal took place Monday, with Anitta preparing what looks to be a characteristically impressive performance at the UBS Arena. She also spent some today with other notables, posing for pictures with Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Tiago PZK.

Following the rehearsals, MTV shared official photos with the media:

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Anitta rehearses for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 09, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Anitta and Tiago PZK attend rehearsals for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 09, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Fat Joe, Anitta and DJ Khaled attend rehearsals for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 09, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

