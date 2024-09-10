Taylor Swift Officially Endorses Kamala Harris Following Tuesday’s Presidential Debate

Whether on social media or with their friends, millions of Americans are weighing on the 2024 election following Tuesday night’s debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Taylor Swift is on that list. The Grammy-winning icon delivered a social media post Tuesday night, formally endorsing Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” wrote Swift. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Along with giving her much-awaited endorsement, Swift weighed in the AI-generated images that falsely claimed she was voting for Trump.