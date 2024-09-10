in TV News

Early Look: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They chat and play “Name That Song.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2018 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, & Martin Short with host Jimmy Fallon during the Name That Song Challenge on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“Only Murders In The Building” stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are all up for Outstanding Lead acting awards at Sunday’s Emmys ceremony.

Ahead of the big night, they make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Gomez, Martin, and Short appear for a discussion with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s episode. They also play a game of “Name That Song” with musical support from The Roots.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features Lainey Wilson and DJ Khaled. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2018 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Steve Martin, Martin Short, & Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2018 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, & Martin Short with host Jimmy Fallon during the Name That Song Challenge on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2018 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, & Martin Short with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots during the Name That Song Challenge on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2018 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Steve Martin, Martin Short, & Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonmartin shortnbcSelena Gomezsteve martinthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Lainey Wilson Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Anitta Rehearses Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards Performance