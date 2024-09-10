Early Look: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Only Murders In The Building” stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are all up for Outstanding Lead acting awards at Sunday’s Emmys ceremony.

Ahead of the big night, they make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Gomez, Martin, and Short appear for a discussion with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s episode. They also play a game of “Name That Song” with musical support from The Roots.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features Lainey Wilson and DJ Khaled. First-look photos follow: