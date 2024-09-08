in Music News

Chris Young’s “Young Love & Saturday Nights” Reaches #1 On Official Country Radio Chart

The country star secures #1 on this week’s radio chart.

“Young Love & Saturday Nights,” the title track from Chris Young’s latest album, officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #4 on last week’s chart, seizes the throne from Cody Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap.”

In addition to claiming #1 for chart points, “Young Love” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the September 1-7 tracking period. It meanwhile takes third for audience impressions, trailing Dustin Lynch’s “Chevrolet (featuring Jelly Roll)” and Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma.”

Those songs nonetheless hold at #2 and #3, respectively, on the official Mediabase chart.

Chase Matthew’s “Love You Again” rises four places to #4, and Luke Bryan’s “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” ascends one level to #5.

The aforementioned “Dirt Cheap” endures a big drop this week, falling out of the Top 15.

