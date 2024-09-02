Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Receiving Pop Radio Airplay In San Francisco, Lafayette, More

As it continues to chart on Spotify, Addison Rae’s buzzy single “Diet Pepsi” is garnering attention at the pop radio format.

The song has received confirmed airplay from four Mediabase-monitored pop stations, with San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW leading the way.

The major market station played the song 25 times in the seven days ending September 1, marking an increase from 7 plays during the prior window.

Lafayette, Louisiana’s KSMB (21 spins), Eugene’s 104.7 KDUK (11 spins), SiriusXM Hits 1 (8 spins), and Ocean/Burlington, NJ’s B98.5 (2 spins) started playing the song during the tracking period.

“Diet Pepsi” appears at #102 on the US Spotify chart, while occupying the #1 position on the platform’s Daily Viral chart. The sexy official music video has thus far received nearly 3 million views.