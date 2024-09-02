in Music News

Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Receiving Pop Radio Airplay In San Francisco, Lafayette, More

“Diet Pepsi” is starting to attract attention at pop radio.

Addison Rae - Diet Pepsi video screenshot | Columbia

As it continues to chart on Spotify, Addison Rae’s buzzy single “Diet Pepsi” is garnering attention at the pop radio format.

The song has received confirmed airplay from four Mediabase-monitored pop stations, with San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW leading the way.

The major market station played the song 25 times in the seven days ending September 1, marking an increase from 7 plays during the prior window.

Lafayette, Louisiana’s KSMB (21 spins), Eugene’s 104.7 KDUK (11 spins), SiriusXM Hits 1 (8 spins), and Ocean/Burlington, NJ’s B98.5 (2 spins) started playing the song during the tracking period.

“Diet Pepsi” appears at #102 on the US Spotify chart, while occupying the #1 position on the platform’s Daily Viral chart. The sexy official music video has thus far received nearly 3 million views.

addison raediet pepsi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Crystal Effio Couldn’t Miss At Las Vegas Swim Week, Looking Beautiful For Mister Triple X, Pink Melon, Sharnel Guy