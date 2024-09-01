in Music News

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The collaboration rises to #1 at another format.

Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla - Wanna Be video screenshot

Though it cedes its throne at urban radio this week, GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” ascends to #1 on a different Mediabase airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the collaboration earns first place on the Mediabase rhythmic listing.

“Wanna Be” received ~5,849 spins during the August 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 323.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” spends another week at #2, as Saweetie’s “Nani” ticks up one spot to #3. Tinashe’s “Nasty” drops to #4 after spending two weeks at #1, and Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” climbs one level to #5.

central ceeglorillakendrick lamarlil babymegan thee stallionsaweetietinashewanna be

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Central Cee Becomes First UK Rapper To Reach #1 At Urban Radio, As Lil Baby Collab “BAND4BAND Tops Chart

Cody Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart