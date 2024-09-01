GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Though it cedes its throne at urban radio this week, GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” ascends to #1 on a different Mediabase airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the collaboration earns first place on the Mediabase rhythmic listing.

“Wanna Be” received ~5,849 spins during the August 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 323.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” spends another week at #2, as Saweetie’s “Nani” ticks up one spot to #3. Tinashe’s “Nasty” drops to #4 after spending two weeks at #1, and Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” climbs one level to #5.