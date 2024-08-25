in Music News

Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “HEAT” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

“HEAT” secures #1 on the dance radio chart.

Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “HEAT” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Credited with ~640 spins during the August 18-24 tracking period, the song rises one place to the top of this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a mammoth 153-play gain from last week’s mark.

Up two places, Armin Van Buuren & David Guetta’s “In The Dark (featuring Aldae)” earns #2.

Charli XCX’s “360” jumps four places to #3, while Lucas & Steve & Lawrent’s “End Of Time (featuring Jordan Shaw)” falls from #1 to #4. Up six spots, Dom Dolla’s “girl$” secures #5 on the chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

