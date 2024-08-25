Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “HEAT” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “HEAT” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Credited with ~640 spins during the August 18-24 tracking period, the song rises one place to the top of this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a mammoth 153-play gain from last week’s mark.
Up two places, Armin Van Buuren & David Guetta’s “In The Dark (featuring Aldae)” earns #2.
Charli XCX’s “360” jumps four places to #3, while Lucas & Steve & Lawrent’s “End Of Time (featuring Jordan Shaw)” falls from #1 to #4. Up six spots, Dom Dolla’s “girl$” secures #5 on the chart.
