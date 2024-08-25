GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart this week, rising one spot to the peak position.

“Wanna Be” received ~7,261 spins during the August 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 588.

Down one spot, Kendrick Lamar’s long-reigning #1 “Not Like Us” drops to #2 this week.

Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” stays in the #3 position, while Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything (featuring Drake)” spends another week at #4. Thanks to a four-place rise, Gunna’s “One Of Wun” earns #5.