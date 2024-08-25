The Offspring’s “Make It All Right” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Alternative radio has a new #1, and it comes from The Offspring.

The band’s “Make It All Right” makes it to the top of this week’s Mediabase alternative chart, jumping two places from last week’s position. The song received ~2,366 spins during the August 18-24 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 268.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” holds as a very close #2 on the listing, while Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” descends two levels to #3. Cage The Elephant’s “Rainbow” maintains its prior position, spending another week at #4 on the chart.

Up one spot, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” enjoys a one-place rise to #5.