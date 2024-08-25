in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Carpenter scores her third consecutive pop radio #1.

Following in the chart-topping footsteps of “Feather” and “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” officially reaches #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. The position reflects a huge four-place jump from the previous ranking.

“Please Please Please” received ~15,565 spins during the August 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,693. That gain ranks as the pop format’s largest airplay increase.

Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” slides one spot to #3, and the aforementioned “Espresso” falls one level to #4.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” concurrently dips a place to #5.

