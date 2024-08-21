Jeanette Valdez Emerged As Las Vegas Swim Week Standout, Wowing For Styx Athletics, For The Stars, More

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 16: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
The inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion took place this past week, and numerous models and designers made the most of the occasion. Emanating from Resorts World Las Vegas, the event delivered highlight after highlight.
A staple of those highlights was Jeanette Valdez, who consistently shined during the event. The model looked stunning in designs from For The Stars, Berry Beachy Swimwear, Styx Athletics, and Pink Melon. To put it simply, she solidified her place as a runway and swim fashion standout.
In doing so, she also helped ensure the inaugural event — and the participating designers — made the desired impact.
Photos follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19:A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Styx Athletics fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Styx Athletics fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Pink Melon Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Jeanette Valdez] walks the runway for the Pink Melon Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
