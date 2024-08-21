Jeanette Valdez Emerged As Las Vegas Swim Week Standout, Wowing For Styx Athletics, For The Stars, More

The inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion took place this past week, and numerous models and designers made the most of the occasion. Emanating from Resorts World Las Vegas, the event delivered highlight after highlight.

A staple of those highlights was Jeanette Valdez, who consistently shined during the event. The model looked stunning in designs from For The Stars, Berry Beachy Swimwear, Styx Athletics, and Pink Melon. To put it simply, she solidified her place as a runway and swim fashion standout.

In doing so, she also helped ensure the inaugural event — and the participating designers — made the desired impact.

Photos follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District.