LISA, Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz Confirmed As MTV Video Music Awards Performers

The list of confirmed 2024 MTV Video Music Awards performers continues to grow, with the network officially revealing four new acts that will take the stage.
LISA, Benson Boone, Halsey, and Lenny Kravitz have all been confirmed for the show, which takes place at the UBS Arena outside of New York City on September 11.
They join a lineup that also includes Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, and Sabrina Carpenter. Katy Perry will additionally be taking the stage as this year’s Video Vanguard Winner.
Comments
Loading…