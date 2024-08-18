Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

As the release of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” draws near, single “Espresso” continues to rule the hot adult contemporary radio format. The song spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC airplay chart.

“Espresso” received ~5,854 spins during the August 11-17 tracking period. Though down from last week’s mark by 198 plays, the count keeps “Espresso” atop the chart.

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” rises two places to #2, while Hozier’s enduring “Too Sweet” drops to #3 despite a gain in airplay.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” ascends one level to #4, and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” ticks down two levels to #5.