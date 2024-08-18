in Music News

Chappell Roan Has Two Of This Week’s Top 3 Airplay Gainers At Pop Radio

“Good Luck, Babe!” and “HOT TO GO!” are soaring at the format.

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe! art || Ryan Clemens, courtesy of Island

Chappell Roan’s breakthrough 2024 is taking place on all fronts, including the pop radio format. The artist claims two of this week’s top three airplay gainers.

Fueling a one-place rise to #6 on the Mediabase pop airplay chart, “Good Luck, Babe!” garnered ~12,200 spins during the August 11-17 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,369.

“HOT TO GO!” also posted a big gain, jumping into the Top 30 thanks to its spin count of ~1,890. The count exceeds the prior week’s mark by 1,134.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” gain ranks as the week’s second-largest, with “HOT TO GO!” posting the #3 increase. Only Charli XCX’s “360” added more spins this week.

