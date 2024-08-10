in Music News

Eminem’s “Houdini” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Houdini” will claim first place on this week’s rhythmic listing.

Eminem - Houdini video screenshot | Interscope

Eminem’s “Houdini” will complete its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

With one day left in the tracking period, “Houdini” holds a lead on the format’s building/real-time chart. Given its rate of gain (up almost 10% from the same time last week), it should have no trouble solidifying its #1 position as the chart goes final.

Kendrick Lamar’s building #2 “Not Like Us” and Tinashe’s building #3 “Nasty” are not too far behind as of press time, but neither appears to be a threat for this weeks chart. Neither is gaining as fast as “Houdini,” with the former up 1% from last week and the latter up 8%.

“Houdini” is concurrently vying for a Top 10 position on this week’s pop chart.

Eminemhoudinikendrick lamartinashe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio