Eminem’s “Houdini” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Eminem’s “Houdini” will complete its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

With one day left in the tracking period, “Houdini” holds a lead on the format’s building/real-time chart. Given its rate of gain (up almost 10% from the same time last week), it should have no trouble solidifying its #1 position as the chart goes final.

Kendrick Lamar’s building #2 “Not Like Us” and Tinashe’s building #3 “Nasty” are not too far behind as of press time, but neither appears to be a threat for this weeks chart. Neither is gaining as fast as “Houdini,” with the former up 1% from last week and the latter up 8%.

“Houdini” is concurrently vying for a Top 10 position on this week’s pop chart.